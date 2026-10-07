Shafaq News- Riyadh

Three people were killed and 36 injured in attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha and King Khalid International Airports, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday, with Saudi citizens and foreign residents among the casualties.

The two airports came under attack on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, although the Authority did not identify those responsible.

At Abha International Airport, two female residents, a Moroccan and an Algerian, were killed, while 28 citizens and residents were injured. The wounded included Bangladeshi and Filipino nationals, with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

At King Khalid International Airport, a Sudanese resident died and eight people were injured. The wounded included five Saudi citizens, two Egyptian residents and a Pakistani national, with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

⁧#بيان⁩ بشأن استهداف مطاري أبها والملك خالد الدوليين. #الطيران_المدني https://t.co/DN4I8WG2tG — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) October 7, 2026

Earlier today, Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) said they had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh twice —first with several drones and later with a ballistic missile, framing the attacks as a retaliation to the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen and the Kingdom’s continued blockade.

Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council and supreme commander of the armed forces, declared last week the start of military operations to restore government authority across the country. He later named the campaign “Dawn of Yemen.”

Government forces have sought to recapture territory around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Mocha that the Houthis seized in September. The Houthis, meanwhile, reported repelling an attempted Saudi advance toward their positions in eastern Al-Jawf province, claiming that dozens of Saudi personnel were killed or wounded and several military vehicles were destroyed.

A UN-brokered truce in 2022 largely halted heavy fighting in Yemen but failed to produce a lasting settlement. The International Organization for Migration said on Wednesday that more than 200,000 people have been displaced since the latest round of fighting began.