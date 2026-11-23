Shafaq News- Suwayda

A drone operated by the National Guard Forces, affiliated with part of the Druze community in Suwayda, injured four members of Syria’s Internal Security Forces after targeting them in the village of Rima Hazem, in the western countryside of the province, a Shafaq News correspondent reported on Monday.

A security source told Syrian state television that “outlaw groups” were responsible for the attack on the Internal Security Forces' position.

No further details were immediately available regarding the nature of the four personnel's injuries or the extent of the damage caused by the attack.