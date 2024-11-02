Iran's Khamenei warns enemies of severe repercussions for actions against Resistance
Shafaq News/ Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that the United States and Israel will face a strong response for their actions against Iran and the resistance front.
During a
meeting with students at the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyeh, held on the eve of the
anniversary of November 4, Khamenei pointed out the Iranian nation's
preparedness to confront global arrogance. “efforts across military, weaponry,
and political domains are underway, with officials actively engaged in these
initiatives.”
Khamenei
assured that there would be no hesitation from the Iranian nation or its
leaders in their fight against what he termed the "criminal
apparatus" of the current world order, describing the movement as one “based
not merely on revenge but as a logical response rooted in religion, ethics, and
international law.”
He
reiterated that the issue of the US embassy, historically referred to as a
"spy den," is beyond question and criticized it as a site of
conspiracy against the Iranian revolution. "The US embassy was not just a
center for diplomatic and intelligence activity; it was a planning headquarters
for inciting domestic unrest and threatening the life of the esteemed Imam [Rouhoullah Khomenei]," he said.
Khamenei
framed the struggle against international oppression as “a duty for the Iranian
people,” citing, “Confronting arrogance is an obligation. Arrogance means
comprehensive economic, military, and cultural domination and the humiliation
of nations; the Iranian nation has been humiliated for years. Thus, the
struggle of the Iranian nation against arrogance has existed and will continue.”
“Enemies, including
the United States and the Zionist regime, should know that they will definitely
receive a crushing response for their actions against Iran and the resistance
front.”
Asserting
the need for a rational and wise approach, he called for the continuation of
this movement “based on human, Islamic, and international logic.”
“The
continuation of the Iranian nation's movement in opposing arrogance requires
knowledge, thought, technology, and a roadmap.”
Khamenei
also urged the youth of Iran to contribute by enhancing their intellect and
knowledge, warning that without these elements, effective action cannot be
taken. "Dear youth across the country can play a role in this regard;
strengthen your thoughts and advance your knowledge," he concluded.