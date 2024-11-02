Iran's Khamenei warns enemies of severe repercussions for actions against Resistance

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that the United States and Israel will face a strong response for their actions against Iran and the resistance front.

During a meeting with students at the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyeh, held on the eve of the anniversary of November 4, Khamenei pointed out the Iranian nation's preparedness to confront global arrogance. “efforts across military, weaponry, and political domains are underway, with officials actively engaged in these initiatives.”

Khamenei assured that there would be no hesitation from the Iranian nation or its leaders in their fight against what he termed the "criminal apparatus" of the current world order, describing the movement as one “based not merely on revenge but as a logical response rooted in religion, ethics, and international law.”

He reiterated that the issue of the US embassy, historically referred to as a "spy den," is beyond question and criticized it as a site of conspiracy against the Iranian revolution. "The US embassy was not just a center for diplomatic and intelligence activity; it was a planning headquarters for inciting domestic unrest and threatening the life of the esteemed Imam [Rouhoullah Khomenei]," he said.

Khamenei framed the struggle against international oppression as “a duty for the Iranian people,” citing, “Confronting arrogance is an obligation. Arrogance means comprehensive economic, military, and cultural domination and the humiliation of nations; the Iranian nation has been humiliated for years. Thus, the struggle of the Iranian nation against arrogance has existed and will continue.”

“Enemies, including the United States and the Zionist regime, should know that they will definitely receive a crushing response for their actions against Iran and the resistance front.”

Asserting the need for a rational and wise approach, he called for the continuation of this movement “based on human, Islamic, and international logic.”

“The continuation of the Iranian nation's movement in opposing arrogance requires knowledge, thought, technology, and a roadmap.”

Khamenei also urged the youth of Iran to contribute by enhancing their intellect and knowledge, warning that without these elements, effective action cannot be taken. "Dear youth across the country can play a role in this regard; strengthen your thoughts and advance your knowledge," he concluded.