Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s General Traffic Directorate reopened a road near Al-Jumhuriya Bridge leading toward Tahrir Square in central Baghdad on Thursday, ending a closure that had lasted since 2003.

Located near Al-Aqida School, the road was reopened as part of government efforts to ease traffic congestion and provide alternative routes through the city center, according to the directorate.

The route had remained closed due to security concerns.

Read more: New roads, old jams: Baghdad struggles to untangle daily gridlock