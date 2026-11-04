Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Wednesday that Tehran's response would "take on much broader dimensions" if the United States attacks again, claiming that Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz had shattered "the myth of America's invincibility."

"The only way to achieve absolute deterrence is to pursue a strategy of an Ever-Stronger Iran," Khamenei said in a message marking Iran's National Day of Struggle Against Global Arrogance, which commemorates the 1979 seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran.

Events in the Gulf, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, have also exposed the weakness of governments that rely on outside powers rather than their own people, and the inability of great powers to defend what he called their puppet governments, Khamenei said, adding that Iran's control of the strait and its destruction of US military bases in countries of the region were a reaction to American "aggression and crimes in the third imposed war." He said these actions amounted to "an initial jihad against arrogance on a regional scale" that would expand if attacks were repeated.

Alongside what he described as the achievements of Iran-aligned groups from Palestine and Lebanon to Iraq and Yemen, this show of strength marked the beginning of efforts to lay the groundwork for "a new world order," Khamenei said.

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