Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 21:14)

Israel targeted two people near Qabrikha in southern Lebanon for monitoring its troops, the Israeli military claimed on Wednesday.

The military said its strike took place outside what it calls its security zone and was meant to remove a threat to troops operating inside the zone, adding that it remained committed to the agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

צה"ל תקף מוקדם יותר שני חשודים שתצפתו על כוחות צה"ל במרחב קבריחא הנמצא מחוץ למרחב ההגנה הביטחוני בדרום לבנון. התקיפה בוצעה להסרת האיום על כוחות צה"ל הפועלים במרחב הביטחוני. צה"ל ממשיך להיות מחויב להסכם בין ישראל ללבנון — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 4, 2026

Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed that the strike on a motorcycle in the town, which is in Marjaayoun district, killed one person and wounded another.

The country’s state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli forces set fire to homes in Haddatha and shelled Baraachit in Bint Jbeil district. In Tyre, Israeli artillery shelled Mansouri and Wadi Zibqin.

In Nabatiyeh district, Israeli forces set off an explosion in Yohmor Al-Shaqif, the agency said. An Israeli drone also dropped stun grenades near farmers picking olives around Halta farm, on the outskirts of Kfar Shuba in Hasbaya district, with no injuries reported.

The Health Ministry’s emergency operations center recorded 4,389 people killed and 12,428 wounded between March 2 and October 30, bringing the total since October 8, 2023, to 8,956 dead and 30,664 injured as of October 30.jured.ctober 30.