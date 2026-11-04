Shafaq News- Gaza

An airstrike in Gaza City on Sunday killed Jamal Abu Said, the head of operations in Hamas’s military intelligence, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

Abu Said, according to the army, had held Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov captive during the war. Hamas released Shem Tov on February 22, 2025.

צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו את ראש מחלקת המבצעים במודיעין הצבאי של ארגון הטרור חמאס שהחזיק בשבי את עומר שם טוב צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו מוקדם יותר השבוע, בעיר עזה וחיסלו את גמאל אבו סעיד, ראש מחלקת המבצעים בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. במהלך המלחמה החזיק אבו סעיד את עומר שם טוב בשבי החמאס. לאורך השנים מילא אבו סעיד שורה של תפקידים בכירים בארגון הטרור חמאס. במסגרת תפקידיו, היה אמון על הכשרת פעילים צבאיים מחוץ לרצועת עזה, שימש כמפקד גדוד נ"ט והיה אחראי על ההתמחויות הצבאיות בחטיבת מחנות המרכז של ארגון הטרור חמאס. במסגרת תפקידו אבו סעיד היה אמון על הקשר של ארגון הטרור חמאס עם מדינות שונות. המחבל היווה מקור ידע משמעותי לארגון. לאורך המלחמה ובפרט בעת האחרונה המחבל קידם מתווי טרור נגד כוחות צה"ל ואזרחי מדינת ישראל ופעל לשיקום יכולות ארגון הטרור חמאס, תוך הפרה שיטתית של הפסקת האש. אבו סעיד חוסל מהאוויר במטרה להסיר את האיום שהיווה. כוחות הביטחון פרוסים במרחב בהתאם להסכם וימשיכו לפעול להסרת כל איום — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 4, 2026

Earlier today, the military said three airstrikes in the Khan Younis area on Sunday and Monday also killed six men it identified as members of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Army of Islam, accusing the men of planning attacks against Israeli troops and civilians and working to rebuild their groups’ military capabilities in violation of the ceasefire.

Four men, the military said, were killed in the Khan Younis area and also appeared on a list of five police personnel that Gaza’s Interior Ministry said were killed on duty in Al-Mawasi, west of the city. The military identified three of the four as Hamas members and the fourth as a Palestinian Islamic Jihad member involved in sniping operations.

Hamas condemned the Al-Mawasi strike on November 1, accusing Israel of targeting police personnel on duty and urging ceasefire mediators to intervene.