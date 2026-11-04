Israel: Gaza strike kills Hamas operations chief

Israel: Gaza strike kills Hamas operations chief
2026-11-04T17:45:15+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

An airstrike in Gaza City on Sunday killed Jamal Abu Said, the head of operations in Hamas’s military intelligence, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.

Abu Said, according to the army, had held Israeli hostage Omer Shem Tov captive during the war. Hamas released Shem Tov on February 22, 2025.

Earlier today, the military said three airstrikes in the Khan Younis area on Sunday and Monday also killed six men it identified as members of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Army of Islam, accusing the men of planning attacks against Israeli troops and civilians and working to rebuild their groups’ military capabilities in violation of the ceasefire.

Four men, the military said, were killed in the Khan Younis area and also appeared on a list of five police personnel that Gaza’s Interior Ministry said were killed on duty in Al-Mawasi, west of the city. The military identified three of the four as Hamas members and the fourth as a Palestinian Islamic Jihad member involved in sniping operations.

Hamas condemned the Al-Mawasi strike on November 1, accusing Israel of targeting police personnel on duty and urging ceasefire mediators to intervene.

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