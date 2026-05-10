Iran’s Supreme Leader orders armed forces to maintain readiness

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, instructed the country’s armed forces to continue confronting “enemies” with strength and determination, Iranian state television said on Sunday.

The broadcaster clarifies that the remarks came during a briefing presented to Khamenei by the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the body responsible for coordinating Iran’s military operations, on the readiness of the Iranian armed forces during the current period. “The Iranian forces remain on high alert and that any mistake or aggression would be met with a rapid and decisive response,” the commander vowed to Khamenei, adding that the military had prepared plans to counter “hostile actions by the Americans and Zionists.”

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the country’s aerospace forces warned regional states against supporting the US military.

Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said the initiative is in the hands of the armed forces of Iran, describing the country’s military capabilities as being at a very high level.

Separately, the naval command of the IRGC threatened to target a US facility in the region and “enemy vessels” if Iranian oil tankers or commercial ships came under attack.

IRGC Aerospace Force commander Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi also revealed, “missiles and drones operated by the force were aimed at American targets in the region and enemy ships,” saying that forces were awaiting launch orders.