Tehran fills top military posts after commanders’ deaths

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei appointed six senior military commanders on Monday, filling key posts following the deaths of several commanders during the war with the United States and Israel.

According to Khamenei decrees, he placed Major General Ali Abdollahi at the head of the Armed Forces General Staff following the death of Abdolrahim Mousavi.

Ahmad Vahidi, promoted to major general, took command of the force following the death of Mohammad Pakpour, while Mostafa Izadi became his deputy.

At the IRGC Navy, Rear Admiral Ali Ozmaei succeeded Alireza Tangsiri.

Hossein Taeb, meanwhile, took charge of the Basij following the death of Gholamreza Soleimani.

با صدور احکامی جداگانه از سوی حضرت آیت‌الله سیدمجتبی حسینی خامنه‌ای، فرمانده کل قوا صورت گرفت؛انتصاب شش فرمانده عالی‌رتبه در ستاد کل نیروهای مسلح، سپاه پاسداران و بسیج مستضعفینhttps://t.co/vb7DXPlC02 pic.twitter.com/wR2XAtHi2N — رسانه رهبر انقلاب اسلامی (@Rahbarenghelab_) August 10, 2026

Yesterday, Khamenei named Mohsen Rezaei secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, the country's highest security and foreign-policy body, and appointed him as the Supreme Leader's representative to the council under a separate decree.