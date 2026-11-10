Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli attacks killed 7 Palestinians, including a child, across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, 6 of them in Gaza City, Palestinian media outlets said.

An Israeli drone struck a group of civilians near the Islamic Awqaf Ministry building in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, killing two people, including a child, and injuring others. Another Palestinian was killed in an Israeli airstrike near a school in the city's Al-Daraj neighborhood.

In Tal al-Hawa, southwest of Gaza City, Israeli aircraft launched an airstrike near the Jordanian field hospital. The strikes destroyed a machine workshop and a house after Israeli forces ordered the evacuation of an entire residential block in the area.

In southern Gaza, Israeli gunfire killed another Palestinian in the Batn al-Sameen area of Khan Younis. A five-year-old child was shot in the abdomen at Mustafa Hafez School in western Khan Younis, while a woman was wounded by Israeli fire in the Bir 19 area. Off the coast of Khan Younis, Israeli naval forces attacked several fishing boats, destroying two vessels and injuring a fisherman.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, 74,645 Palestinians have been killed and 175,978 injured since October 7, 2023.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday that Israeli actions were obstructing the Gaza peace plan and humanitarian aid deliveries, while expressing concern over moves to annex more territory in the occupied West Bank.

The US-brokered ceasefire agreement reached last year called for Gaza's reconstruction, but little progress has been made, with negotiators unable to agree on Hamas' disarmament or the withdrawal of Israeli forces.