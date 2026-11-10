Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Tuesday that a third oil tanker had exploded after striking a mine while crossing a "prohibited route" in the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement followed an earlier report that two oil tankers attempting to pass through the waterway “illegally” had been involved in separate incidents.

The IRGC said the two tankers had been prevented from crossing the strait and that US fighter jets had been unable to assist them. “Iranian naval forces maintained full control over the Strait of Hormuz.”

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a tanker had notified authorities of being struck by an unidentified projectile 19 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman. The agency said the crew was safe and no environmental damage had been reported.