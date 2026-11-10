Shafaq News- Erbil

Rwanga Foundation launched the English edition of Professor Rashad Miran's book, "Ethnic Confessional Situation in Kurdistan," at the foundation's library at the Catholic University in Erbil on Tuesday.

The book examines the religious and ethnic communities that have historically coexisted in Kurdistan, drawing on academic research and documented field studies. Translated into English by Dilshad Miran, it aims to bring the region's diversity and history of coexistence to a wider international academic audience.

The ceremony was attended by Rwanga Foundation President and Founder Idris Nechirvan Barzani, alongside academics, intellectuals, writers, artists, representatives of religious and ethnic communities, and political party officials.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Erbil, the Rwanga Foundation is a non-governmental organization supporting education and community development across Iraq. The foundation says its programs in education, youth development, environmental protection, and assistance to vulnerable groups have benefited more than three million people.