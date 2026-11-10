Shafaq News- Washington

Republicans in the US House of Representatives elected conservative lawmaker Jim Jordan on Tuesday to lead their party in the minority for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.

Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, defeated House Majority Leader Steve Scalise in a closed-door secret ballot by 106 votes to 73, according to US media outlets.

The leadership change follows last week's midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both the House and Senate. Jordan will replace outgoing House Speaker Mike Johnson as the chamber's top Republican.