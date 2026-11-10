Shafaq News- Beirut

Former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed Al-Alwani was found dead inside his apartment in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Tuesday evening, a source close to his family told Shafaq News.

The source said Lebanese security forces discovered Al-Alwani's body inside an apartment in the Tarik al-Jadideh area of central Beirut. He had been killed, the source added.

Lebanese security forces have launched an investigation to identify those responsible and determine the circumstances surrounding the killing, according to the source.

Earlier on Tuesday, informed sources reported that the Iraqi Embassy in Beirut had received information from Al-Alwani's family that he had been missing for four days. His phones had been switched off, and contact with him had been lost, including by his personal escorts.