Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi on Wednesday called for coordination between Iraqi and Lebanese authorities to investigate the killing of former lawmaker Ahmed Al-Alwani in Beirut, stressing the need to complete the investigation and establish responsibility in accordance with the law.

In a condolence statement, Al-Halbousi said he was closely following developments surrounding the case.

Lebanese police found Al-Alwani's body inside an apartment in Beirut on Tuesday evening.

His eldest son and several other family and tribal members later traveled to Beirut to receive the body. However, Lebanese judicial authorities refused to release it pending DNA testing and the completion of required legal procedures.