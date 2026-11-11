Shafaq News- Baghdad

A relative of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed Al-Alwani on Wednesday denied reports that a Sunni political leader had summoned him to Lebanon, stressing that the family had made no such statement or confirmation.

In an audio statement, Ammar Al-Alwani described the reports as completely false, saying the family had neither issued nor confirmed such information.

"The news is incorrect. We did not make such a statement, and the family of the deceased has not confirmed this matter," he said, accusing the reports of being intended to "create confusion."

Al-Alwani said the family was awaiting the findings of investigations being conducted by the Iraqi government in coordination with Lebanese authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the case and announce the results.

A source close to the family told Shafaq News that Talha, the former lawmaker's eldest son, had arrived in Beirut alongside other family and tribal members to receive his father's body.

However, the Lebanese judiciary refused to release the body pending the completion of DNA tests and other required judicial procedures, the source added.