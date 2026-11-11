Shafaq News- Erbil

The Iraqi Kurdistan Region's electricity generation increased from 1,000 to 1,500 megawatts over the past two days, raising household power supply from four to six hours, the Electricity Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Ministry spokesperson Omed Ahmadi said the attack on the Khor Mor gas field had halted natural gas deliveries to power plants. Teams are assessing the damage before deciding when and how operations at the field can resume.

The November 8 attack on the field in Chamchamal district, Al-Sulaymaniyah province, caused a loss of 2,500 to 2,800 megawatts of electricity generation, resulting in widespread power outages and reduced electricity supply across the Kurdistan Region.