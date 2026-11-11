Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has begun reviewing his cabinet's performance, although no ministerial reshuffle is currently planned, a source close to the premier told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Al-Zaidi regularly reviews assessments of all ministers prepared by his team and will not hesitate to replace any minister who fails to fulfill their duties or comes under suspicion, according to the source.

Iraqi political forces have been informed that Al-Zaidi may replace ministers and have authorized him to make any cabinet changes he considers necessary, the source added.

The Iraqi parliament approved Al-Zaidi's government and its ministerial program on May 14, 2026, voting to approve 14 ministers during a session attended by 270 lawmakers.

Read more: Al-Zaidi at 100 days: Iraq's toughest tests still ahead