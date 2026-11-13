Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Aden

Saudi airstrikes on homes in Yemen’s Taiz province wounded civilians on Friday, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV said.

The network reported strikes in Al-Zaazea in Al-Shamaytayn district and Al-Nashmah in Al-Maafir district, alongside missile attacks on border areas in Saada.

At a Friday press conference carried by Al-Masirah, forensic officials said fragments recovered from Al-Hadara market in Taiz indicated the use of US-made GBU-12 laser-guided bombs based on MK-82 bomb bodies. They attributed the November 6 attack to three consecutive Saudi airstrikes. Rights officials accused Saudi Arabia of deliberately targeting the crowded market and called for an independent international investigation.

Government Accounts

Internationally recognized government military spokesperson Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili accused the Houthis of targeting Aden with ballistic missiles on Friday, threatening civilians and civilian facilities. He had blamed a Houthi ballistic missile for the November 6 market attack.

Three military officials told AFP that government forces were fortifying positions west and north of Aden province as Houthi fighters seized nearby hilltops.

Al-Nuzaili also reported 943 operations in recent hours, killing or wounding 221 Houthi commanders and members and destroying or disabling 73 vehicles and pieces of military equipment, including heavy engineering machinery. The operations comprised 18 airstrikes, 21 drone operations, 27 rocket-launcher operations and 877 artillery operations.

He reported offensive operations in Marib and Al-Jawf and fighting in Taiz alongside the Popular Resistance. Nation’s Shield, Giants Brigades and National Resistance forces continued confronting attacks and infiltration attempts on southern and southwestern fronts, with some positions changing hands in the government’s favor, he said.

Earlier today, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki had also announced that a drone had been intercepted and destroyed in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.