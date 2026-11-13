Shafaq News- Baghdad

The funeral of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed Al-Alwani, who was found murdered in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has been postponed for logistical reasons, a relative told Shafaq News on Friday.

Ghaith Bidaa Al-Alwani, a cousin of the late lawmaker, said the funeral, originally scheduled for Friday, had been delayed, adding that the family had not yet received further details about the reasons for the postponement.

The family hopes the body will arrive on Saturday, Al-Alwani noted, although no official confirmation has been issued.

Ahmed Al-Alwani was found murdered on Tuesday inside an apartment in Beirut's Tariq Al-Jadida neighborhood after contact with him was lost. Lebanese authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances and motive behind the killing, which have yet to be established.

On Thursday, Iraq's Security Media Cell condemned the killing, confirming that Iraqi authorities were following the case in coordination with the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) and relevant Lebanese authorities.

Read more: Former Iraqi MP Al-Alwani killing: Media office demands answers