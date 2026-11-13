Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria has approved a contract for a 900-day upgrade of the Al-Tanf–Al-Busayri road, with the contractor set to receive authorization to begin work this month, Moaz Najjar, director-general of the General Establishment for Road Transport, told Shafaq News on Friday.

The project covers 215 kilometers of road infrastructure through the Syrian desert, forming part of a corridor connecting Damascus and Syria's central and coastal regions to Baghdad via the Al-Tanf–Al-Waleed border crossing. Najjar said the project would strengthen Syria's role in trade between the Gulf and Europe while improving access to Iran and other Asian markets.

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Upgrading the road to a dual carriageway built to international standards would provide freight companies with a safer transport option, shorten journey times, and ease pressure on existing routes.

The main challenges include the desert terrain, securing construction sites, and maintaining traffic throughout the work, according to Najjar.