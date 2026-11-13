Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s army on Friday said its navy shot down a US MQ-1 drone in the Kuhestak area on the coast of Sirik in southern Iran.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the Army said a new naval air defense system destroyed the drone.

Earlier today, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its Aerospace Force had destroyed a US early-warning radar in Bahrain in response to an air attack on a telecommunications tower in Sirik. CENTCOM later rejected the claim, saying US forces had shot down two one-way attack drones launched toward Bahrain by the IRGC, with no injuries or damage reported.