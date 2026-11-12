Shafaq News- Tehran

Explosions were heard on Thursday evening in Sirik, in Iran's southern Hormozgan province overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, the state-run IRNA news agency reported, citing official sources.

According to the sources, the city was targeted by "the enemy," a term Iranian officials and media commonly use for the United States and Israel.

The nature of the strike and the sites hit were not immediately clear.