Iranian media: Sirik in Hormozgan targeted by "enemy"

Iranian media: Sirik in Hormozgan targeted by "enemy"
2026-11-12T19:50:53+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Explosions were heard on Thursday evening in Sirik, in Iran's southern Hormozgan province overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, the state-run IRNA news agency reported, citing official sources.

According to the sources, the city was targeted by "the enemy," a term Iranian officials and media commonly use for the United States and Israel.

The nature of the strike and the sites hit were not immediately clear.

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