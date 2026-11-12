Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The city of Al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) marked its 242nd anniversary on Thursday with a folklore and cultural festival featuring activities aimed at preserving Kurdish heritage and highlighting the city's history and cultural identity.

Harem Karim, a member of the festival's organizing committee, explained to Shafaq News that the Ronaki Private Institute organized the event to introduce younger generations to the culture, history, and traditions passed down by their ancestors.

“Such activities help younger generations learn about Sulaymaniyah's history and origins while strengthening their sense of national identity and attachment to the city,” Karim noted, adding that educational institutions should mark the city's founding anniversary every year.

The festival featured scientific and cultural activities, a photography exhibition, and events showcasing traditional Kurdish cuisine, bringing together different aspects of Kurdish culture and folklore.

Named after the ruler of the Baban Emirate, Kurdish prince Ibrahim Pasha's father, Suleiman Pasha Baban, al-Sulaymaniyah was founded in November 1784. The city was established as an alternative capital to the emirate's former seat, Qala Chwalan, amid frequent wars and conflicts between the Ottoman and Safavid empires near the old capital.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Al-Sulaymaniyah, a haven for thinkers, artists, and activists