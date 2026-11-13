Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has directed the inclusion of oil institute graduates in employment contracts to be approved under Iraq's 2027 federal budget, Oil Minister Basim al-Abadi said on Friday.

Al-Abadi said the ministry urgently needs graduates with scientific and technical qualifications to work across its departments and companies, supporting plans to increase production and develop Iraq's oil industry.

Oil institute graduates across Iraqi provinces have continued protesting to demand employment opportunities that match their qualifications and the sector's need for specialized personnel.

Read more: As protests multiply, Iraqis ask whether the street still moves the state