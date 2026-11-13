Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) seized more than 1.4 million pharmaceutical items and arrested five suspects in Diyala province following intelligence-led operations, the agency said on Friday.

INSS teams carried out four operations in Baqubah and Al-Khalis districts, seizing smuggled, expired, and noncompliant pharmaceutical products from drug depots, warehouses, and pharmacies.

In Najaf, security teams intercepted a vehicle arriving from Baghdad carrying large quantities of smuggled medicines concealed behind other pharmaceutical products bearing visible inspection markings.

On September 25, a source told Shafaq News that INSS arrested two officers traveling in a civilian vehicle carrying smuggled medicines in Diyala.