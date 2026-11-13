Shafaq News- Basra

Aymen Hussein is making his 100th international appearance for Iraq against Lebanon in Friday’s Basra International Tournament opener.

Kickoff began at 6 p.m. Baghdad time at Basra International Stadium, also known as Palm Trunk Stadium. Iran and Palestine complete the four-team field and meet on November 14.

On November 12, coach Graham Arnold told a press conference that the tournament would give younger players opportunities to prove themselves and help build Iraq’s next generation. The newcomers had brought positive energy to the squad and urged supporters to attend Hussein’s milestone match, he added.

Lebanon coach Madjid Bougherra described Iraq as an ideal opening opponent for his rebuilding project, saying his team had changed by 80%, while the tournament offered a chance to face stronger opposition and assess Lebanon’s development ahead of the next World Cup qualifying campaign.

Arnold named Kamil Saadi in goal alongside starters Adam Talib, Akam Hashem, Ahmed Yahya, Ibrahim Bayesh, Zidane Iqbal, Aimar Sher, Marko Farji, Peter Gwargis, Aymen Hussein and Jussef Nasrawe.

The substitutes are Mohammed Saleh, Ahmed Basil, Josef Al-Imam, Ahmed Makenzie, Karrar Amer, Zaid Ismail, Hussein Ali Jassim, Saif Rashid, Amouri Faisal, Amir Al-Ammari, Haider Abdul Karim, Hiran Ahmed, Siyaband Akeed, Ahmed Ayed and Younis Hammoud.