Shafaq News- Babil

A high-level committee appointed by Iraq’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has begun investigating alleged petroleum product smuggling in Jurf Al-Nasr, formerly Jurf Al-Sakhr, in Babil province, a senior security source told Shafaq News on Friday.

Committee members have arrived in the area for an initial inspection and will submit a detailed report on their findings, the source added.

This is a developing story...