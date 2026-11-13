Iraqi authorities begin on-site investigation into Jurf Al-Sakhr
2026-11-13T09:52:34+00:00
Shafaq News- Babil
A high-level committee appointed by Iraq’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has begun investigating alleged petroleum product smuggling in Jurf Al-Nasr, formerly Jurf Al-Sakhr, in Babil province, a senior security source told Shafaq News on Friday.
Committee members have arrived in the area for an initial inspection and will submit a detailed report on their findings, the source added.
This is a developing story...