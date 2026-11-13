Shafaq News- Basra

Protesters in northern Basra agreed to end their demonstrations on Friday following government pledges to address their demands, but warned they would return to the streets if no progress was made.

Federal and local authorities had committed to allocating funds before the 2027 budget is approved, with demonstrators set to withdraw after Friday prayers, according to Haitham Al-Mansouri, spokesperson for the Al-Sadiq District protest movement, who told Shafaq News, “We are waiting for the relevant departments in northern Basra to begin work.”

On November 9, a delegation appointed by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi met with protest representatives from across Basra and promised decisions within 48 hours. Ahmed Al-Fatlawi, Executive Head of the Supreme Coordination Committee among Governorates, confirmed that their requests had been forwarded for submission to the prime minister, while citing nationwide provincial liquidity shortages as one reason for delays in local projects.

The protests began over longstanding grievances involving employment and public services. Residents of Al-Sadiq had staged a sit-in near the West Qurna 1 oil field for more than a week, while hundreds in neighboring Al-Deir launched an open-ended sit-in on November 7. Their demands included jobs near oil fields, a bridge linking Al-Sadiq and Izz Al-Din Salim, repairs to the Qurna-Basra road, and better water supplies, pollution control, and other essential services.

Read more: As protests multiply, Iraqis ask whether the street still moves the state