Shafaq News- Tehran

A liquefied gas carrier caught fire after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said.

In a statement, the IRGC accused the vessel of ignoring repeated warnings while navigating a “restricted” southern passage, allegedly relying on US fighter jet protection, but provided no details about its identity, nationality, cargo, or possible casualties.

On Thursday, Iran’s military reported similar incidents involving two oil tankers whose crews allegedly disabled their radar systems. The IRGC Navy separately reported explosions aboard two supertankers carrying more than four million barrels of oil combined.