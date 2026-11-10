Shafaq News- Tehran

Two oil tankers caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, one after striking a naval mine, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy reported.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC said the second tanker attempted to cross “an unauthorized route” while being escorted by US fighter jets, adding that both tankers had disabled their navigation and identification systems and remained stranded near the strait’s southern shores.

The IRGC did not identify the tankers, disclose their nationalities, or report casualties.

On Sunday, the IRGC reported explosions involving three tankers that allegedly entered “restricted routes” with their navigation systems switched off. IRGC spokesperson Brig. Gen. Hossein Mohebbi said Iranian forces controlled the strait and warned of floating mines along unauthorized routes.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday that it had disabled a commercial cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman after repeated attempts to breach the US naval blockade on Iran, bringing the number of merchant ships disabled since July to five, alongside 147 vessels redirected for complying with blockade instructions and 10 Iranian oil tankers destroyed over alleged links to the IRGC’s oil trading network.