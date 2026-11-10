Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani and Turkish Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) leader Ali Babacan on Tuesday stressed the need to support Turkiye’s peace process, saying its success would be an important step toward strengthening security and stability in Turkiye and the wider region.

The KRI presidency said Barzani received Babacan and his delegation at his office in Erbil, the KRI capital. Babacan praised Barzani’s efforts to support the process and help it succeed.

They also discussed Turkiye’s relations with Iraq and the KRI, the latest regional developments, and other issues of mutual interest. Both stressed the importance of dialogue and peaceful, diplomatic solutions to disagreements and conflicts.