President Barzani mourns Turkish politician Önder: A voice for peace

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended condolences on Saturday over the passing of prominent Turkish politician Sırrı Süreyya Önder, praising his lasting contributions to Turkiye’s peace process.

Barzani expressed “deep sorrow” at Önder’s death and sympathized with his family, friends, and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

“Önder was a distinguished figure who served as Deputy Speaker of the Turkish Parliament and a member of the İmralı delegation,” Barzani said.

He described Önder as “a model of peaceful advocacy, humanity, and genuine commitment to coexistence and brotherhood,” adding that he earned widespread respect and would be remembered by all who believe in peace.