President Barzani at ADF2025: Meeting Syria’s al-Sharaa

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met, on Friday, with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the head of Syria’s transitional government, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) in Turkiye.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani meets with President Ahmed Al-Sharaa of Syria in Antalya. pic.twitter.com/bxxu3mO88C — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) April 11, 2025

ADF2025’s fourth edition opened today under the theme “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered the keynote address, expressing hope that the event would serve as a message of peace to the international community.

This year’s forum brings together over 4,000 participants, including 20 heads of state and government, 50 foreign ministers, 70 other cabinet-level officials, and 60 senior representatives from international organizations.

Barzani was among the leaders officially invited by the Turkish government, alongside Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, who attended on behalf of Baghdad.