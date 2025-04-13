Ankara, Baghdad agree: PKK is terrorist

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq and Turkiye concluded the fifth meeting of their High-Level Security Mechanism in Antalya, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple fields.

In a joint statement released by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, both countries emphasized respecting each other’s political unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

Key Outcomes of the Meeting:

Enhanced Security Cooperation: Both sides agreed to deepen collaboration in military affairs, border security, counterterrorism, defense industries, energy, water management, and the Development Road project. Strategic Partnership: The two countries reaffirmed their desire to institutionalize relations through regular high-level visits. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is scheduled to visit Turkey on May 8 for the fourth meeting of the High Council for Strategic Cooperation. PKK Threat: The delegations discussed the joint threat posed by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), underlining the importance of coordination against the group. They reiterated support for disarmament initiatives and referenced imprisoned PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan’s past call to dissolve the organization. Displacement Camps in Syria: The sides stressed the need for a joint committee to address the humanitarian and security challenges posed by camps such as Al-Hol and Roj. Regional Security Initiative: They reaffirmed support for the "Quint Mechanism" launched in Amman on March 9 to counter regional terrorism, and called for the establishment of a joint operations center. Gaza and Syria: Both countries expressed deep concern over Israeli military actions in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, calling for the protection of civilians and adherence to international law. US-Iran Talks: The two governments welcomed the April 12 meeting between US and Iranian delegations in Muscat and expressed hope that continued dialogue would pave the way for a peaceful resolution.

Following the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told reporters that Iraq now officially treats the PKK as a terrorist organization, stating, “What matters is the stance taken against this illegitimate group.”

In July 2024, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani issued directives for state institutions to refer to the PKK as a “banned organization” in official correspondence.

The high-level meeting took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025) and marked a significant step toward bolstering regional security and bilateral strategic ties.