Turkish shelling ignites fires in Dohuk forests

Shafaq News/ Turkish artillery fire targeting Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions in Dohuk, northern Iraqi Kurdistan, triggered wildfires in nearby forests and farmlands, a military source revealed on Wednesday.

The shelling struck the vicinity of Koherzi village in Dohuk's Deraluq subdistrict, the source told Shafaq News Agency.

"The shelling ignited fires in the villagers' farms and surrounding forests, and the flames are still raging in the area," the source added.

Yesterday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish security forces "neutralized" a total of 1,045 PKK members, including seven who were on the country's most-wanted red list.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the person in question surrendered, was killed, or captured.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU — has been involved in an insurgency against the Turkish state for four decades. Over 40,000 people were killed in the conflict, including women, children, and infants.