Nechirvan Barzani pledges support for Turkiye peace process

Nechirvan Barzani pledges support for Turkiye peace process
2026-10-13T08:52:04+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed support for the peace process in Turkiye on Tuesday and offered all necessary assistance to help it succeed.

During a meeting in Erbil with Tuncer Bakirhan, co-chair of Turkiye's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), both sides stressed the need to seize what they called a historic opportunity for peace and urged all parties to back it.

Read more: The Kurdish rebellion dissolves: Turkiye’s century-old equation evolves

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon