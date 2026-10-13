Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed support for the peace process in Turkiye on Tuesday and offered all necessary assistance to help it succeed.

During a meeting in Erbil with Tuncer Bakirhan, co-chair of Turkiye's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), both sides stressed the need to seize what they called a historic opportunity for peace and urged all parties to back it.

سەرۆکی هەرێمی کوردستان پێشوازی لە هاوسەرۆکی دەم پارتی دەکات https://t.co/BDeYPVGuqn https://t.co/P79FhJZjKG — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) October 13, 2026

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