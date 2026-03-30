Turkiye’s Erdogan condemns attacks on President Barzani home

Shafaq News- Ankara/ Erbil

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the drone attack on Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani’s residence in Duhok and strikes on Peshmerga forces in Erbil, expressing support for Iraq’s stability.

In a phone call with Barzani, Erdogan reaffirmed Turkiye’s backing for security in Iraq and the Region. The Kurdish President stressed that Kurdistan will remain a stabilizing actor and not be drawn into regional conflict.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی پەیوەندییەکی تەلەفۆنیی لە سەرۆککۆماری تورکیاوە پێگەیشتhttps://t.co/a6TvmBbeM3 pic.twitter.com/ANZyBW5WyG — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) March 30, 2026

Both sides also reviewed developments in the war and underlined the need for diplomatic efforts to end the fighting.

The attack on Barzani’s home has drawn broad regional and international condemnation, with calls for accountability and measures to prevent further escalation.