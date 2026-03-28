US, UAE condemn President Barzani home attack

Shafaq News- Washington/ Erbil

The United States on Saturday condemned a drone attack on the home of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, attributing it to Iran-backed groups in Iraq.

The US State Department said the “terrorist act” affected Iraq’s sovereignty, stability, and unity.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan also condemned the attack, rejecting all forms of violence that threaten security and stability, according to a statement from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called the strike a “terrorist act” by aggressive enemies and linked it to what it described as the “unjust assassination” of senior Iranian officials and civilians by the US and Israel, adding that such actions undermine regional stability.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from Iraqi political forces and international actors, who described it as a serious escalation and called for accountability and measures to prevent further attacks.