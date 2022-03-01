US Official to the Kurdish President: the United States gives priority to defeat ISIS

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received the Senior Defense Official/Defense Attaché at the US Embassy in Iraq, Gen. Keith C. Phillips.

In a statement, the Kurdish Presidency said that both sides discussed the latest security developments in Iraq, the threats and dangers of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, the situation in Al-Hol Camp, the War in Ukraine, the military cooperation and coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army, and other issues of common interests.

According to the statement, the two sides discussed the reform process in the Ministry of Peshmerga, including unifying the Peshmerga forces.

Barzani and the US Official stressed the importance of American support in the reform process by training the Kurdish Forces.

The US delegation reiterated that the United States prioritizes confronting and defeating ISIS; therefore, “it will keep working with partners in Iraq, Kurdistan, and the region.”

Gen. Philips praised the role of the Kurdish President in the reform in the Peshmerga Ministry and expressed “happiness for the coordination between the Kurdish forces and the Iraqi Army.”