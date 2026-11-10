Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Security forces arrested the son of Dhi Qar Provincial Council Chairman Izza al-Nashi on Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

Officials from Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission joined the operation, which followed an arrest warrant issued by the Integrity Investigation Court in Nasiriyah over allegations of misusing public funds and exploiting his father's position in the allocation of land plots.

On October 20, security forces and integrity officials raided al-Nashi's home in an earlier attempt to arrest his son in connection with the same case.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings