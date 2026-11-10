Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi honored Iraq’s Gulf Veterans Cup-winning football team on Monday with gifts that included pistols, his office said.

The office said the gifts recognized the players’ efforts in winning the title and bringing joy to Iraqi fans.

Defending champion Iraq retained the title on November 5, beating Saudi Arabia 4-3 on penalties after the final ended level in regulation. The match was played at Saud bin Abdulrahman Stadium in Qatar.