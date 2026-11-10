Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Private generators in Al-Sulaymaniyah, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), will resume supplying electricity under a temporary agreement that sets two regular operating periods totaling 11 hours and defers a decision on the rate per amp until Nov. 14, acting district commissioner Fadel Omar said on Tuesday.

At a press conference, Omar said generators would normally run from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. and from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. He listed 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Fridays. On Nov. 13, authorities will review actual operating hours and residents’ needs in light of an expected improvement in electricity supply over the coming days.

Operators will start collecting payments on Nov. 14 once actual operating hours have been tallied, Omar said. The district’s fuel committee will track market prices for several types of diesel at different times and use the average to help set the rate per amp, and officials could set the rate only after assessing diesel prices and actual operating hours.

Before the agreement, the Al-Sulaymaniyah generator owners’ association said a two-hour meeting with Omar had ended without a deal. The association asked authorities to set operating hours so owners could buy only the diesel they needed and avoid adding to demand as prices rose. It said operators would keep their generators off until they secured enough fuel. Private generators in Erbil had already resumed service after the outages, while operators in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja had held off.

Omar also told Shafaq News that reports in some media outlets and on social media about legal complaints against generator owners were false. The district administration had met with owners’ representatives to discuss operating hours, supply arrangements, charges, and problems facing operators, he explained. Officials are continuing to work with the parties involved to resolve the supply problems.

The outages affected large parts of the KRI after a drone attack struck one of the Khor Mor gas field’s facilities in Chamchamal district on November 8. A source at the field said gas production and shipments stopped entirely, while Iraq’s military reported no casualties. According to the KRI’s Electricity Ministry, the loss of gas supplies will cut generation by 2,500 to 2,800 megawatts because several major power plants rely on the field.

Khor Mor is one of the KRI’s most important gas fields and a major source of fuel for its power plants. Pearl Petroleum, a consortium that includes the UAE’s Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum, operates the field.

Economic monitor Eco Iraq previously reported that the field was attacked 12 times across 2025 and 2026.