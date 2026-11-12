Shafaq News- Tehran

Two supertankers carrying more than four million barrels of oil combined caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz overnight after entering a “restricted” southern passage, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Thursday.

According to a statement carried by Iranian media, both vessels were disabled by explosions after ignoring repeated warnings against using the route. The IRGC blamed the vessels’ reliance on the US military and warned that ships cooperating with US forces while keeping their navigation systems switched off could face similar consequences.

Iranian authorities did not identify the tankers, disclose their nationalities, or report casualties.

On Wednesday, the IRGC claimed that two tankers had struck naval mines while crossing the strait under alleged US military direction. Both were reportedly abandoned and remained ablaze. Iran’s Army Navy separately reported a tanker fire east of Hormuz and urged shipping operators to coordinate with Iranian forces before attempting passage.