Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani on Thursday urged US President Donald Trump’s administration to understand the situation in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) or stand aside and let Kurdish and Iraqi parties resolve their disputes themselves.

Speaking at the Slemani Strategic Forum, Talabani criticized a minority within the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and denied being controlled by Iran. He also cited Iranian assurances denying responsibility for the Khor Mor attack and called for air defenses for the Kurdistan Region.

Message to Washington

Talabani said he did not agree with US envoy Tom Barrack and that the KRI needed fundamental solutions to its problems, adding that Washington should understand the situation or allow Kurdish and Iraqi political parties to address their problems themselves.

KDP Dispute

The Kurdish leader accused a minority within the KDP of accepting nothing beyond its own demands and blocking even a meeting intended only to take a photograph. He described the KDP’s actions in parliament as a “political collapse” in Kurdistan’s history and accused the party of closing parliament’s doors.

The PUK considered the current parliament nonexistent and did not recognize it, he said, adding that the KRI already had two governments and two administrations.

Iran Ties and Khor Mor

Talabani rejected rumors that he was under Iranian control. “I am not under anyone’s control and never will be,” he said, adding that he was well received when visiting the United States.

Iran had provided assurances that it had not carried out the Khor Mor gas field attack, while armed groups had also denied responsibility, Talabani said, calling for a serious investigation and arguing that those groups would have proudly acknowledged the attack had they carried it out.

He also warned of “paid media outlets spreading false information” to inflame tensions and cause confusion.

Air Defenses and Energy

If Baghdad could not provide an air defense system for the KRI, it should allow the KRI to buy one itself, Talabani said.

He outlined plans for new electricity and gas projects intended to serve residents without seeking profits. According to the PUK leader, Chamchamal is the “Texas of Kurdistan” because of its gas and electricity resources, but the city suffers from neglect. He put it 40 years behind Erbil and said residents received drinking water only once every two weeks, despite the city supplying gas and electricity to all KRI cities.

Relations with Baghdad

Talabani stated that the KDP could not play an effective role in resolving disputes with Baghdad, describing a faction’s approach to the federal government as wrong. Believing the KRI remained as wealthy as before was mistaken, he added, linking the strength of both the Kurds and the KRI to strong, healthy relations with Baghdad.

He praised Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi as a young man with a businessman’s mindset who wanted to put Iraq on the right course.