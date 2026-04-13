Russia warns Iran port blockade risks global markets

Shafaq News- Moscow

The Kremlin on Monday cautioned that a potential US blockade of Iranian ports could destabilize global markets, with the measures set to take effect in the coming hours.

In a statement, the Russian presidency said details of US President Donald Trump’s plan remain “unclear,” citing reports of possible limits on shipping linked to Iran, including a broader blockade scenario involving the Strait of Hormuz.

It also confirmed that Russia’s proposal to receive Iran’s enriched uranium remains available, noting that no formal request has been submitted, and urged caution against steps that could escalate regional tensions.

On Sunday, US-Iran talks in Pakistan collapsed after marathon negotiations, with Washington pointing to Tehran’s refusal to abandon nuclear weapons ambitions, while Iran accused the United States of shifting conditions and imposing pressure through a maritime blockade. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said measures targeting maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports would take effect on April 13 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, prompting Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters to warn that no port in the Gulf or the Sea of Oman would be safe if Iranian ports were targeted.