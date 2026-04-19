Tehran vows retaliation after us seizes vessel

Shafaq News- Tehran

On Monday, Iran threatened retaliation after US forces attacked and seized the Iranian cargo vessel TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman, describing the incident as armed maritime piracy.

The Spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, said US forces opened fire on the vessel, which was traveling from China to Iran, in international waters, disabled its navigation systems, and deployed Marines aboard.

US President Donald Trump announced on April 19 that US navy had taken control of the vessel after it ignored orders to halt near the Strait of Hormuz.