Half a million captagon pills seized in Syria–Iraq operation

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian authorities said on Sunday they had foiled an attempt to smuggle around 500,000 captagon pills intended for export, in coordination with Iraq’s General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said anti-narcotics units, working with border guard forces and Iraqi counterparts, intercepted the shipment following surveillance operations in Damascus. Two suspects were arrested while transporting the drugs, with officials saying the pills were prepared for smuggling to neighboring countries.

Earlier this month, Syrian authorities announced dismantling international drug trafficking networks through coordinated operations with Iraq, including the seizure of 57 kilograms of hashish and the disruption of a network involved in the production and distribution of narcotics in Syrian territory.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation