Iraq, Syria seize 2.5 million Captagon pills in joint operation

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Damascus

Iraq and Syria jointly seized about 2.5 million Captagon pills on Thursday and arrested members of a transnational drug trafficking network.

In a statement, Iraq’s Interior Ministry explained that one suspect was arrested inside Iraq while two others were detained in Syria. The network was involved in the manufacturing, trafficking, and distribution of narcotics.

In March 2025, Iraq said it had seized more than one ton of Captagon pills shipped from Syria, a haul officials described at the time as the country’s largest.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has reported a sharp rise in Captagon seizures in Iraq, by nearly 3,380 percent between 2019 and 2023.