Shafaq News- Washington

The US military has cleared Iranian sea mines from shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz, reopening the strategic waterway to free transit while about 50,000 US troops enforce a blockade on Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper announced on Friday.

Nearly 1,500 vessels carrying roughly 750 million barrels of crude oil have transited the waterway under US protection in recent months, Cooper noted, with more than 20 warships and hundreds of aircraft taking part in the operations.

He said the blockade has prevented Iran from shipping oil through its ports since mid-July, maintaining that no ships had entered or left an Iranian port without US permission except on humanitarian grounds. US forces also turned back 75 vessels attempting to breach the blockade and disabled three others.

Update from CENTCOM Commander: pic.twitter.com/osPbltjJ1C — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) August 28, 2026

Tehran has previously disputed the US account. Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said on Thursday that sales had declined but that Iran continued to deliver oil to customers in international waters beyond its territorial limits.

The Strait of Hormuz, between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most important energy corridors. Before the regional conflict disrupted traffic, roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies passed through the waterway.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday listed Hormuz among US territories in a Truth Social post, after publishing a map on August 18 labeling the waterway “New US Territory.” Trump previously said he would “soon” declare the strait a US territory after defeating Iran.